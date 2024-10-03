Cassie Ventura “Sickened” By Allegations Diddy Abused Minors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura also shared her reaction to the jokes and memes concerning Diddy’s massive stash of baby oil.

Cassie Ventura reportedly broke down after learning the latest bombshell lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs include allegations involving minors.

During a press conference earlier this week, attorney Tony Buzbee revealed one of Diddy’s alleged victims was a 9-year-old boy. Buzbee plans to file lawsuits on behalf of 120 clients, including two victims allegedly aged 14 and 15. The attorney said 25 of the victims were minors at the time of their alleged abuse.

Ventura sued Diddy for rape and years of abuse in November 2023, sparking a slew of allegations from other alleged victims. A source told the Daily Mail Ventura is “sickened” by the latest allegations.

“Cassie had heard mumblings about the class action suit but broke down in tears when she was informed of the allegation about the child,” the insider stated. “She is planning to take time away from receiving updates because it has sickened her, and she hopes that anyone who was hurt receives justice and peace of body and mind.”

The source also claimed Ventura and her husband, Alex Fine’s priority is to “protect their kids’ peace.”

Cassie Ventura “Hurt” By Jokes About Diddy’s Baby Oil Haul

The mother of two was also upset by the reaction to reports of Diddy’s massive baby oil stash.

“She is hurt that people are making jokes and memes out of the baby oil because of what it could have been used for,” the insider added. “It isn’t funny to her or anyone who experienced similar.”

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in New York on September 16. His lawyers are appealing after two judges denied bail to Diddy.

Diddy denied the latest allegations from Buzbee regarding minors.

“Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. ” Diddy’s lawyer Erica Wolff said. “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

