Cedric the Entertainer Blames Police For Astroworld Tragedy; Shocked Over Outrage At Travis Scott

Cedric the Entertainer has weighed in on the controversy surrounding rapper Travis Scott and the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival. Read more!

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer believes that people should not hold Travis Scott responsible for the Astroworld tragedy.

The King of Comedy believes that it is unlikely that the “Sicko Mode” artist would have known what was going on in the crowd.

During an interview with Domenick Nati on the host’s self-titled podcast, the funny man shared, “I looked at some of the videos and everything. I mean, the police were right there in front of them, and they’re not reacting. That’s their job, [he’s] a performer.”

Cedric continued, “I find it hard to [believe] people trying to cancel Travis. I find it rude that people try to blame him, saying he should have stopped, and he didn’t. For the most part, he’s there to entertain. He’s in an entertainment vibe.”

“He got a very hyped show,” the seasoned performer stated.

The Missouri native believes that as an artist, he was probably only going off the energy he was getting from the crowd, asserting that he most likely did not get a negative vibe from thousands assembled at the festival.

“I just really don’t like that people try to, in this particular instance, blame him,” Cedric the Entertainer said about the treatment that Travis Scott is receiving. “Never was he up on stage yelling, ‘Let’s f###‘em up and turn it up and let’s go and let’s get wilder!’ He didn’t incite it. So I really wouldn’t like him to take blame for that.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, ten people, including a nine-year-old, died as a result of a crowd surge at the 2021 Astroworld Festival.

Many of Travis Scott’s endorsement deals have been canceled, and the artist is battling hundreds of lawsuits. The lawsuits, according to experts, may total up to over $1 billion.