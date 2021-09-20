Cedric the Entertainer Opens the 2021 Emmy’s With Biz Markie Tribute & Nicki Minaj Shade

Stars including LL COOL J, Lil Dickey, Tom Hanks’s wife Rita Wilson joined Cedric the Entertainer for the tribute to the legendary rapper.

Stars including LL COOL J, Lil Dickey, Mandy Moore, Tom Hanks’s wife Rita Wilson joined Cedric the Entertainer for the tribute to the legendary rapper.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards went down in Los Angeles on Sunday night (September 19,) opened by Cedric the Entertainer. And in an unexpected tribute to the late great Biz Markie, he recruited a number of the show’s nominees and other stars to join him in an all-star rendition of the late rapper’s#### song “Just a Friend.”

Included in the ensemble alongside Cedric were LL COOL J, Lil Dickey, Mandy Moore, Brendan Hunt, and Tom Hanks’s wife Rita Wilson who put their spin on the original lyrics.

Rita Wilson’s rapping cameo was the most talked about with journalist Chirs Wetherspoon saying she “deservingly broke the internet.”

Rita Wilson just deservingly broke the internet! #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/Jy73jV88mE — Chris Witherspoon (@WitherspoonC) September 20, 2021

Perhaps that’s where Chet Hanks, recently signed to Soulja Boy’s (LABEL) the son Rita Wilson shares with Tom Hanks, gets his rapping skills from.

Legendary rapper Biz Markie, beatboxer, DJ, actor, comedian, and television personality tragically died from complications from Type II Diabetes in July this year aged 57 years old.

Cedric the Entertainer also used his time on the platform to take a shot at Nicki Minaj. He reportedly joked about being vaccinated saying, “I got vaxxed. I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend.”

He continued, I got Pfizer, you know what I’m saying? Because I’m bougie. That’s the Neiman Marcus of vaccines. I got Pfizer, you know what I’m saying? Because I’m bougie. That’s the Neiman Marcus of vaccines.”

The shade comes of course in response to Nicki Minaj’s comments regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Nicki announced that she would not be attending the 2021 “Met Gala” due to the vaccination requirement and then went on to give a bizarre anecdote about her cousin’s friend in Trinidad who she says ended up with swollen testicles after having the vaccine, leading him to cancel his upcoming wedding. Any possible link between the vaccine and swollen testicles was thoroughly debunked by everyone from Dr. Fauci to Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

Seth Rogan also had some shots of his own, but for the awards show’s organizers saying, “There is way too many of us in this little room.” Watch the speech that had him trending on Twitter below.