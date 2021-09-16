Nicki Minaj’s Claims of Being in “Twitter Jail” & Going to the White House Have Been Debunked

Nicki Minaj says questioning the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine has landed her in “Twitter Jail” and got her an invite to the White House.

Nicki Minaj says her questioning the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine has landed her in “Twitter Jail” and got her an invite to the White House.

After making a bizarre claim linking side-effects of the COVIC-19 vaccine to her cousin’s testicles, Nicki Minaj has been asked to pull up to the White House and been banned from Twitter. Oh, and she used the opinions of a “white nationalist” to back her claims. Or has she?

To most people, September 16 was just another Wednesday but to Nicki Minaj, it was “#BallGate Day3.” If we’re following Nicki’s calendar, “#BallGate” began with Nicki tweeting her concerns over the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and its possible side effects.

She revealed that she wouldn’t be attending Monday’s Met Gala because “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now.” She added, “In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️”

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

After receiving a tidal wave of backlash Nicki attempted to justify her skepticism revealing that, “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

She did recommend others get the vaccine replying to a tweet with, “A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine.”

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Then she asked her followers for their advice on the vaccine.

Which vaccine would you recommend? It’s #QueenRadio time. Talk to me — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

However, the damage was done and “#BallGate Day 2” prompted responses from health and public officials worldwide. The response of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson drew a hilarious response from Nicki Minaj.

I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo!!!

😍😍😍😍😍😅😂🥴 https://t.co/kXdKteVc7j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

🇬🇧 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 send this to the prime minister & let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZmJ2sST8Es — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

The Health Minister of Trinidad and Tobago debunked Nicki’s claims as did Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States.

“BallGate Day 3” saw Nicki Minaj tweet a clip from controversial “Fox News” host Tucker Carlson, captioning the clip with the ‘Bullseye” emoji.

This caused a further Twitter backlash.

you know he's a white nationalist right? — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 15, 2021

Here's what your new fan Tucker thinks about #BlackLivesMatter: "The worst people." He's using you.

pic.twitter.com/PtMQoS2RmM — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) September 15, 2021

No no no she did not just post a video of tucker Carlson like this h######## this is the bad place — tyler(he/him) (@typintea) September 15, 2021

The Barbz were tiring.

me on day 3 defending nicki: pic.twitter.com/hG9t9KGgHp — Chun-c(Li)t 🥢 (@seasonmaraj) September 15, 2021

Nicki responded with:

The black woman lied on me & made ppl attack me. But I can’t quote this man who did the opposite. Okay. F### HIM. YASSSSSSSWOOHOOOOOOOOOO happy now? Brain dead https://t.co/kgZuuR19Y9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

Referring to MSNBC host Joy Reid’s earlier comments:

The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad. https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

She also stated that she had been invited to the White House to speak on the topic saying, “The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going.”

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

However, a White House official said that “As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” a White House official says. https://t.co/WYvfjqV9qr — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 15, 2021

Finally, Nicki took to her IG Story to say that she had been banned from Twitter.

Nicki Minaj is currently in Twitter Jail. pic.twitter.com/zfWBYt17A6 — 🦄 (@HARDWHlTE) September 15, 2021

Twitter says Nicki’ Minaj’s tweets were not in violation of their policy but didn’t comment on whether or not her account had been frozen. “Twitter did not take any enforcement action on the account referenced,” a spokesperson for the company said in an email to The Times on Wednesday.