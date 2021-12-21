Cedric The Entertainer Says Dave Chappelle Could End Up Canceling Himself

Dave Chappelle has become one of the most famous fighters against so-called “cancel culture.” The DC-raised comedian addressed the topic in several of his Netflix comedy specials, including 2021’s The Closer.

A few of Dave Chappelle’s jokes on The Closer, specifically references to the anti-transgender TERF movement, led to condemnation from some LGBTQ organizations. In response to the criticism, Chappelle declared, “If this is what being canceled is about, I love it.”

Fellow veteran comedian Cedric The Entertainer has now shared his thoughts on Dave Chappelle potentially being canceled by the public. Cedric spoke about the situation while appearing on The Domenick Nati Show.

“Once you feel you’re uncancelable or if you think that’s what you’re fighting for, that’s the wrong approach to take to saying something that you really want to say,” stated Cedric The Entertainer.

The Neighborhood star continued, “Not in the sense that ‘can’t nobody cancel me so I’m gonna say what I want to say.’ You can find out people will cancel your ass.”

After Domenick Nati suggested Dave Chappelle may cancel himself, Cedric The Entertainer responded, “That’s my point. He will end up canceling himself if he feels like nobody can cancel him. That’s what happens. You end up getting in people’s heads in a way where they turn you off.”

Cedric The Entertainer added, “It ain’t even so much about everybody else turning you off. It’s people just decide if you think you’re bigger and better than everybody and you literally start believing that, then people start to go like, ‘You know what? F### you, dog!’

High School Students & Movie Distributors Cancel Dave Chappelle Following ‘The Closer’

Dave Chappelle did experience real-world negative reactions for his comments on The Closer. For example, Chappelle’s high school alma mater, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, postponed a planned ceremony to name a theater after him following criticism from students.

In addition, Dave Chappelle admitted to having difficulties getting his untitled documentary picked up by distributors because of the controversy surrounding The Closer. Chappelle spoke about the lack of interest in his film in a stand-up clip posted to Instagram.

“This controversy came out about The Closer and they began disinviting me to film festivals,” said Chappelle. “And now today, not a film company, not a movie studio, not a film festival, nobody will touch this film. Thank god for Ted Sarandos and Netflix. He’s the only one who didn’t cancel me yet.”

However, Dave Chappelle is set to perform at the star-studded Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival which kicks off April 28, 2022. The “Dave Chappelle and Friends” show at California’s Hollywood Bowl is already sold out.

Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Damon Wayans, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Larry David, Marlon Wayans, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogan, Tina Fey, Wanda Sykes, and more stand-up comics are part of the Netflix Is A Joke lineup as well.