CeeLo Green Planned Major Gangsta Boo Collab Before Her Death

CeeLo Green wanted Gangsta Boo and the other members of Three 6 Mafia to appear on a new Gnarls Barkley album.

Gangsta Boo was going to appear on Gnarls Barkley’s third studio album before her untimely death prevented the collaboration from coming to fruition.

CeeLo Green revealed his plan to work with Gangsta Boo in an Instagram post on Monday (January 2). CeeLo Green shared a screenshot of their text messages, which showed him plotting a Three 6 Mafia collaboration for a new Gnarls Barkley album.

“Usually I wouldn’t post something this intimate but I did want y’all to know the whole gang was gonna be on the new #gnarlsbarkley album,” he wrote. “I know you fought sis we love you unconditionally and we still gone ride for you baby boo. #rip #memphis stand up and honor the queen!”

Gangsta Boo, whose real name was Lola Mitchell, passed away in Memphis on Sunday (January 1). She was 43.

An official cause of death hasn’t been disclosed. The late rapper’s mother Veronica Mitchell asked the public to respect her family’s privacy in a statement issued on Monday.

“The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell,” Veronica Mitchell said. “The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one.”

Read CeeLo Green’s entire post about Gangsta Boo below.