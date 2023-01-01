Gangsta Boo Reportedly Dead At 43

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DJ Paul confirmed her death with an Instagram post on Sunday (January 1).

Gangsta Boo, pioneering Memphis rapper and a member of Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly passed away. According to an Instagram post from fellow Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo died on Sunday (January 1) at the age of 43. Rumors circulating online suggest she was found deceased on her porch, but no cause of death has been confirmed. Early reports from Fox13 Memphis state her body was found around 4 p.m. local time.

DJ Paul didn’t write anything in his caption. Instead, he simply shared a photo of Gangsta Boo doing what she loved to do most—music. Gangsta Boo recently starred alongside her former boyfriend Emmett on the show Marriage Boot Camp: The Hip Hop Edition. She also collaborated with Run The Jewels on the song “walking in the snow” from the duo’s highly anticipated album, RTJ4 (2020).

Gangsta Boo struggled with substance abuse throughout her career, something that was addressed during her appearance on Marriage Boot Camp. In an episode aired in May 2022, therapist Dr. Ish confronted Gangsta Boo and Emmett about a white powder allegedly discovered in their room.

Gangsta Boo was visibly upset and denied knowing what the substance was, but Dr. Ish encouraged her to get help if she was struggling. After the episode aired, Gangsta Boo called out Dr. Ish via Instagram and suggested he took the wrong approach when broaching the topic.

“You would think that someone like @drish would have a better choice of delivery, when he is trying to be all ‘professional,’” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “Not sure if he just a TV ‘Dr’ when the cameras are on or in real life when they are off.

“This is #mentalhealthawareness month so if you care so much about ppl health, with SO much ‘concern and sincerity,’ why did YOU noticeably allow ppl to be on prescription meds while drinking alcohol in front of you?? Everything was on camera. Don’t pretend like you didn’t know.”

Tributes are pouring in on social media from people who are absolutely floored by the news. This is a developing story. Until more information becomes available, revisit AllHipHop‘s interview with Gangsta Boo below.