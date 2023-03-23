CeeLo Green’s Horse Mishap Leads To Twitter Gold—& PETA’s Fury

CeeLo Green intended to make a grand entrance at Shawty Lo’s birthday party at The Bank in Atlanta on Wednesday (March 22), arriving to the soirée by horse. But the animal was clearly scared by the commotion going on and took a spill, throwing the Goodie Mob legend to the ground in the process.
CeeLo wasn’t injured and went about his business, celebrating the late rapper with several of his friends. But animal rights organization PETA caught wind of the incident and blasted CeeLo for the stunt.
“It doesn’t take a genius to know that horses don’t belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors and strobe lights can agitate these vulnerable animals,” PETA said in a statement. “If CeeLo bumped his head, PETA’s hoping it knocked some sense and compassion into him. PETA encourages others to not follow in his footsteps, use common senses and kindness and leave animals alone.”
Despite PETA’s outrage, Twitter still had a field day with the mishap. The social media giant erupted with memes and comments at CeeLo’s expense. As for the man himself, he did share a few videos of his arrival to his Instagram Stories, but none of them included the fall.
Check out some of the best reactions below.