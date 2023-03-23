CeeLo Green’s Horse Mishap Leads To Twitter Gold—& PETA’s Fury

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Goodie Mob legend intended to make a grand entrance at Shawty Lo’s birthday party at The Bank in Atlanta on Wednesday (March 22)—but it didn’t exactly go as planned.

CeeLo Green intended to make a grand entrance at Shawty Lo’s birthday party at The Bank in Atlanta on Wednesday (March 22), arriving to the soirée by horse. But the animal was clearly scared by the commotion going on and took a spill, throwing the Goodie Mob legend to the ground in the process.

Ceelo Green Da Sleeze pic.twitter.com/7HfrDdl0gL — Mela Yela (@_melayela_) March 23, 2023

CeeLo wasn’t injured and went about his business, celebrating the late rapper with several of his friends. But animal rights organization PETA caught wind of the incident and blasted CeeLo for the stunt.

“It doesn’t take a genius to know that horses don’t belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors and strobe lights can agitate these vulnerable animals,” PETA said in a statement. “If CeeLo bumped his head, PETA’s hoping it knocked some sense and compassion into him. PETA encourages others to not follow in his footsteps, use common senses and kindness and leave animals alone.”

Despite PETA’s outrage, Twitter still had a field day with the mishap. The social media giant erupted with memes and comments at CeeLo’s expense. As for the man himself, he did share a few videos of his arrival to his Instagram Stories, but none of them included the fall.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Ceelo dead wrong for getting on that horse lmao. He rolled on the floor like marble 💀 — fade (@fadecorner) March 23, 2023

Nicki told y’all she didn’t f### with horses since Christopher Reeves and CeeLo done went and got his big ass on that horse……like?? What did you think was going to happen? pic.twitter.com/TLL8jpLSVs — 🅴 (@officiallyminaj) March 23, 2023

the horse after CeeLo fell off pic.twitter.com/Ltd3uiCMkC — ᴺᴹ (@onikascrown) March 23, 2023

The horse after throwing CeeLo off pic.twitter.com/uKU2m1Mt7n — TWIN NEM DADDY (@iFight_fir3) March 23, 2023

CeeLo Green shoulda listen when @NICKIMINAJ said she don’t duck with horses! He almost got Christopher Reeved. Red Ruby Da Prophetest! pic.twitter.com/LJ2ZNe7EW0 — Jean Jacket (@Hazoras_) March 23, 2023

The horse after throwing CEELO off his back 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/PaucoxMGhf — OriginalChunLi (@QUEENPETTY99) March 23, 2023

That horse dropped CeeLo Green like a hot potato. Then the way he rolled over. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/avOZHuliGA — Your Obsession 🩰 (@AriaDanyelle) March 23, 2023