Celebrities Respond To Drake’s Request For A Different Name After Debuting New Hairstyle

Quavo, OBJ, The Game, and more offer Champagne Papi suggestions.

Around the time Aubrey Drake Graham promoted his Certified Lover Boy album, the OVO Sound frontman showed off a haircut with a heart-shaped part. Drake has now presented yet another hairstyle to his followers.

Yesterday, Drake uploaded several photos of himself gambling at a roulette table. The images shared on the @champagnepapi Instagram page feature Drizzy debuting his new slick-backed hair.

“Give this guy a name…,” wrote Drake in the IG caption. Numerous blue-checked verified celebrities responded to the Canadian rapper/singer’s request for an additional moniker.

Quavo of the Migos suggested the wrestler-inspired name Razor Aubrey Ramone aka Scott Hall. Three-time NFL Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. also proposed Ramon, but OBJ emphasized that the name has to be said with an accent.

Pop superstar Justin Bieber went with Clarence Donovan aka Steezeman Deluxe. Hip Hop artist The Game wants Drake to now go by Lionel Hella Richie. Houston-bred rapper Bun B recommended Slick Willie Brown.

Drake’s latest Instagram post garnered nearly two hundred replies in around 11 hours. Over 1.7 million users on the social media platform like the Grammy-winning hitmaker’s slick-back hair photographs.

This year saw Drake drop his seventh studio LP, Honestly, Nevermind. The 14-track project opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 204,000 first-week units. Atlanta’s 21 Savage is the only featured act on the album.