Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Central Cee has explained why his highly-anticipated Drake collaboration didn’t make the cut for his album “Can’t Rush Greatness.”

Central Cee is holding on to a highly-anticipated Drake collaboration but the British rap sensation claims the track didn’t make his new album Can’t Rush Greatness for a very good reason.

He dropped the project last Friday (January 24) to widespread critical acclaim, featuring a star-studded tracklist that includes Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Skepta, Dave, and Lil Baby.

However, fans were certain a Drake feature would arrive, given the Toronto native’s apparent love affair with the U.K. rap scene and their recent collaborations.

Drake unveiled Central Cee as the face of the Nike X Nocta collection way back in 2021. The West Londoner has also performed at Drake’s shows, featured in music videos and even teamed up with Drizzy on the “On The Radar Freestyle” in 2023.

Central Cee On Why He’s “Saving” Drake Verse

However, while Cench acknowledged, “There’s a Drake record in the vault,” he explained that including it on his debut album would have felt too “predictable.”

He addressed the collab, confirming he is “saving” the song during a recent interview with Dutch radio station FunX.

“I don’t like it when people can guess these kinds of things right away,” he said. “A lot of people didn’t see it coming that Drake is not on the album.”

While Central Cee is keeping his Drake verse in the vault for now, he dropped the visuals for the Lil Durk-assisted “Truth In The Lies” on Monday (January 27).

Meanwhile, after amassing an impressive array of accolades—including becoming the first U.K. rapper to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams—Central Cee reflected on how his younger self would react to his success.

“He would be very proud of my collaboration with Skepta,” Cench told FunX. “He is the main reason why I started making music. The fact that he is now also on my album is a great achievement for my younger self.”

On Tuesday (January 28), Central Cee announced his upcoming 39 date world tour. The trek kicks off In Europe in April, arrives in North America in May, before wrapping up in Australia in July.