Central Cee’s Girlfriend Responds To Ice Spice’s Subliminal Shade Amid Cheating Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice appeared to fire a shot at Central Cee’s former girlfriend amid cheating rumors that followed their recent collab.

The Ice Spice and Central Cee dating rumors continue to rumble on after the Bronx native appeared to shade the British rapper’s ex-girlfriend with a sub about taking her man.

Earlier this month, Ice Spice and Central Cee sparked dating rumors in the lead-up to the release of their collab, “Did It First.” However, the “Sprinter” hitmaker was dating British social media influencer Madeline Argy.

Argy spoke in a candid series of videos, accusing the duo of crafting an elaborate marketing scheme to promote their cheater’s anthem. However, Argy clarified she wanted no part of any scheme and indicated the ploy led to an actual relationship.

Fans were confused by the drama and were unsure if the collaborators were romantically involved. Nonetheless, their subsequent promo only fanned the flames of the cheating rumors.

Meanwhile, the rumors resurfaced on Monday evening (July 21) after Ice Spice shared a video on TikTok of her doing push-ups. The brief clip was harmless enough, but fans believe she taunted Argy with the caption.

“mood after takin ha manzzz,” Ice Spice wrote.

Madeline Argy responded in Ice Spice’s comment section. “WHY,” she questioned.

Furthermore, social media users unearthed a since-deleted TikTok video of Argy doing push-ups. Fans of the influencer claimed Argy posted her first, and Ice Spice uploaded her video to mock her. Ice Spice fans claim she posted first.

Madz posted a tiktok doing pushups n liking a comment that regards to ice spice recent tiktok captioning “mood after taking ha manzzz” pic.twitter.com/lvyv1QzRBW — lay🩷munchkin🫧 (@theicespott) July 23, 2024

Argy addressed the cheating speculation in the latest episode of her podcast. “Did he cheat on me?” she asked. “I have no idea. He blindsided me and he betrayed me, that is what I do know.”

She continued, “As far as I am as aware they were a PR stunt. This issue is, I was his girlfriend. So what the f### are you doing not telling me?”