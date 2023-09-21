Chad Johnson Says He Used To Be An LA Stripper In The 1990s

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Pro Bowl wide receiver shares how he supposedly made more than $2,500 a night.

Former professional football player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson revealed some apparent details about his pre-NFL life. According to the 45-year-old athlete, part of his late-teenage years were spent working as a male exotic dancer.

“I used to strip at The Right Track. I used to be a dancer,” said Chad Johnson on a livestream, before adding, “I could tell you cause we family. [In] 1997, I was in LA. My mom was out there but I really couldn’t live with my mama, so I had a place in Santa Monica.”

The 6-time Pro Bowler continued, “Sometimes I was short on my light bill. Them candles, light em. I used to strip. I used to be a dancer. If anybody in the chat is from LA that’s a little bit older, I used to strip at The Right Track. I b####### you not.”

Chad Johnson went on to say he allegedly made around $2,500 to $3,000 a night at The Right Track strip club. Apparently, the native of Miami, Florida had to skip some striptease gigs at the time to attend football practice.

“Back then, you danced for the big women. The big women tip you good. You know having $2,500, $3,000 back in 1997 as a little kid, you know how much money that is? [blows a raspberry] Boy, I was making a killing,” offered the Inside the NFL analyst.

Chad Johnson would have been around 19 years old in 1997. At one point, he attended Santa Monica College before transferring to Oregon State University. Ochocinco later spent time playing for the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots in the National Football League.