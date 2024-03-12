Chad Ochocinco Faceoffs With Loaded Lux After Calling Out Battle Rap Veterans 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Loaded Lux pulled up to Ochocinco on his ”Nightcap” show after the former pro athlete challenged the battle rap legend and his peers.

Battle rap fan Chad Ochocinco Johnson is with all the smoke and wants to step into the arena with Loaded Lux after calling out some of the culture’s most gifted and respected names.

The former Bengals wide receiver believes he’s got what it takes to battle rap. Not only that, but he thinks he can beat the best in the game.

During an appearance in The Breakfast Club on Monday (March 11) Ochocinco challenged a roster of top names, including Loaded Lux, DNA, Charlie Clips, Hollow Da Don, Goodz and Aye Verb.

“Let them boys know I’m outside,” he said. “I’m a 3-0 all them n#####.”

Among the first to reply was Ultimate Rap League co-founder Smack White, who welcomed the challenge.

“I’m looking for him, let’s get to it,” he shared. “I want to see him Battle all of them. Do you think he can stand in front of them? Let’s bring some excitement back to the Culture.”

Everybody tell @ochocinco I’m looking for him, let’s get to it. I want to see him Battle all of them. Do you think he can stand in front of them? Let’s bring some excitement back to the Culture. 💯💯💯@smackwhite pic.twitter.com/FWdh9DVOMe — Ultimate Rap League (@urltv) March 11, 2024

However, Harlem legend Loaded Lux replied with a face-palm emoji on the gram before pulling up to Nightcap with Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe.

He dropped off a few bars, giving Ochocinco a taste of what’s in store, even taking a jab at him over his domestic abuse case.

“Don’t get me started,” Ochocinco replied. “I need to see you on stage, in front of the people, in front of the world.“

Lux told Ocho he could “get this work” after he battles Rum Nitty on URL later this spring. Despite highly rating Nitty and Lux, Ochocinco thinks he could face both battle rappers simultaneously.

Battle Rappers Respond To Ochocinco

Naturally, there were plenty of other responses from the veterans MCs who don’t duck wreck. Hollow Da Don said they can go “now,” while DNA said he would “smoke” Ochocinco on Club Shay Shay and Aye Verb accused the former athlete of “trippin.”