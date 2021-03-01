Chadwick Boseman, Andra Day & Daniel Kaluuya Win 2021 Golden Globe Awards

(AllHipHop News)
Last night, the 78th Golden Globe Awards were held remotely from the Rainbow Room in New York City and from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Numerous films and television programs were honored by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom‘s Chadwick Boseman posthumously won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. The late Howard University graduate’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted on his behalf.
Andra Day won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her portrayal of Jazz music icon Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Daniel Kaluuya won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.
In addition, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste won Best Original Score for Soul which also took home Best Animated Feature Film. Nomadland won Best Motion Picture – Drama. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
On the TV side, Schitt’s Creek won Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy and The Crown won Best Television Series – Drama. John Boyega’s turn in Small Axe earned him the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series. See the full list of winners at goldenglobes.com.
