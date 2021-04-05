Chadwick Boseman Gets Props At Screen Actors Guild Awards

(AllHipHop News)
Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honored with a Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (April 4th).
The “Black Panther” actor – who tragically died in August, 2020 after a secret battle with colon cancer – posthumously took home the Best Male Actor in a Leading Role prize for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and his widow Simone Leward made sure to quote him as she collected the honor.
Accepting his prize, she said in the virtual ceremony: “If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind. That’s a quote by Chadwick Boseman.”
Simone also thanked the late actor’s parents – Leroy and Carolyn Boseman – as well as playwright August Wilson, who penned the play on which the film is based.
Elsewhere, Viola Davis – who starred alongside Chadwick in the movie – thanked her friend, the “beautiful Chadwick Boseman” as she collected her Female Actor in a Leading Role award.
And Daniel Kaluuya also remembered Chadwick as he collected his Male Actor in a Supporting Role prize for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
The actor, who appeared alongside Chadwick in “Black Panther,” said: “You can’t make a film without an incredible group of people that come together and want to say a truth.”
“This one’s for Chadwick Boseman, and this one’s for (Black Panther Party) Chairman Fred Hampton. Thank you so much.”