Chadwick Boseman’s Howard University Masterclass Approved

One of Chadwick Boseman’s last ideas is coming to life at his alma mater, Howard University.

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman pitched an entertainment masterclass idea to Howard University before he passed away last year, that the university is planning to roll it out to its fine arts students.

The publication the award-winning actor wanted to get “Howard University students up to speed on the entertainment biz early and often, which is why he came up with a great idea for his alma mater.”

Wayne Frederick, the university’s President reportedly said Chadwick’s alma mater will be rolling out a masterclass template for the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts that is “actually inspired by the man himself who presented his concept to head honchos before he passed away last year.”

Frederick claimed Boseman “wanted to help spearhead the program” and had “actually signed paperwork to get it started.”

The news come after academics at the historically Black university (HBCU) announced earlier this month they are renaming the College of Fine Arts after the 21 Bridges star.

Students enrolled in the college will be introduced to a new curriculum, which will help them get prepped for their specific fields of study.

They will be lectured by industry professionals, who will share real-life experiences of working in the creative industries via a combination of day-to-day learning and coursework.

Frederick credited the late actor’s own experience at Howard as a big inspiration for the masterclass, including the memorable tale of Denzel Washington once paying for Chadwick’s tuition as a young student.

The “Cosby Show” and “This Is Us” star Phylicia Rashad – the newly named Dean of the fine arts college – will help to steer the new masterclass.