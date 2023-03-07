Chaka Khan Backtracks And Apologizes To Mariah Carey & Adele After Disrespecting Both Singers

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chaka Khan apologized to Mariah Carey and Adele after she snapped at the pair,due to an article published in Rolling Stone!,

In a recent interview, Chaka Khan apologized for blasting singers such as Mariah Carey and Adele.

While talking to Andrew Goldman for his “The Originals” podcast last week, the music legend was asked about being ranked number 29 on Rolling Stone’s list of The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time earlier this year and gave her controversial opinions on those ranked higher.

Khan, real name Yvette Stevens, took to Instagram to apologize for her remarks.

‌

‌

“Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists, and I took the bait,” she began. “As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes,’ ‘categories,’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful. It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize.”

She continued, “Thank you for all the love everyone has shown me, unconditionally. I have always been about empowering others and I started a foundation for that very purpose. I will be announcing soon. Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change…and change begins within the heart. I love you all and God bless.”

During the interview, when Goldman noted that Mariah Carey was ranked at number five, the “Ain’t Nobody” star jokingly alleged Mariah may have bribed someone at the magazine.

As for Adele landing at number 22 and Mary J. Blige ranking at 25, she commented, “OK, I quit.”

“These are blind b######! They are blind as a m############ bat! They need hearing aids… These must be the children of Helen Keller!” the 69-year-old added.