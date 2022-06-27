Chaka Zulu Shooting: Former Atlanta Mayor Provides Update On Ludacris’ Manager

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Disturbing Tha Peace Records co-founder Chaka Zulu was one of the three victims shot in a deadly incident in Atlanta.

Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu survived a deadly shooting in Atlanta.

The veteran music executive and two other victims were shot in the Buckhead section of Atlanta on Sunday (June 26). Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed issued a statement about Chaka Zulu’s condition on Monday (June 27).

“We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering,” Reed told WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden. “The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”

According to 11 Alive News, officers said the shooting stemmed from an argument in a parking lot behind a shopping center on Peachtree Road. One man died from injuries suffered in the gunfire. Chaka Zulu and another victim needed surgery but survived the shooting.

Police haven’t apprehended the gunman as of Monday afternoon. No information about the suspect has been released to the public.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Authorities hope surveillance video will provide more details about the deadly incident.

Chaka Zulu co-founded Disturbing Tha Peace Records with Ludacris. He also worked with artists such as Jeezy, Swizz Beatz, Big K.R.I.T. and Childish Major.

Questlove and Juicy J offered prayers after learning about the shooting.

Check out their comments below.

Prayers for Brother Chaka Zulu https://t.co/5qf3gmS7Hy — Dr. Love (@questlove) June 27, 2022

Prayers up for Chaka Zulu 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 27, 2022