Chance the Rapper is heading to trial in Chicago over a $3 million lawsuit filed by his former manager Pat Corcoran, who claims he was cut out of commissions promised after their split in 2020.

Corcoran, who managed Chance from 2012 until he was fired in April 2020, filed suit in November of that year, alleging the Hip-Hop artist broke a verbal agreement that entitled him to 15 percent of profits from music, merchandise and touring—even after their professional relationship ended.

He also wants reimbursement for $2.5 million he says he spent advancing Chance’s career.

The legal feud, now entering its fifth year, has grown into a bitter back-and-forth. Both sides are accusing the other of betrayal and misconduct.

Chance The Rapper Files Countersuit

In 2021, Chance fired back with a countersuit, accusing Corcoran of “breaching fiduciary duties” and “interfering with business opportunities.” He also alleged Corcoran used his name for personal gain and sabotaged a potential deal with United Masters.

Chance has dismissed the claims as baseless, calling Corcoran a “disgruntled former manager.”

His legal team argues that any verbal agreement about post-termination payments is invalid under Illinois’ Statute of Frauds, which requires such long-term contracts to be in writing.

But a Cook County judge wasn’t convinced. According to Music Business Worldwide, on March 26, the court denied Chance’s request for summary judgment, clearing the way for a full trial to determine whether Corcoran is owed commissions beyond his termination.

The fallout from Chance’s 2019 album, The Big Day, appears to be at the heart of the dispute.

The project was widely panned and its global tour was scrapped, which Corcoran claims led to his firing. The lawsuit also names Corcoran’s company, Pat The Manager LLC, as a co-plaintiff.

The trial will examine whether Corcoran’s claims of a verbal agreement hold legal weight and whether Chance is liable for the millions Corcoran says he’s owed.

The court date follows more than four years of legal wrangling between the two former collaborators.