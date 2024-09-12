Chance The Rapper Announces Chicago Outreach Event Amid $100K Donation From Raising Canes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Discover Chance The Rapper’s philanthropy event with Raising Canes. Get the details on the $100K donation and youth empowerment charity partnership.

Chance The Rapper is following up the buzz he’s generated following his recent single “3333” with a multipronged philanthropy event in partnership with Raising Canes.

On Thursday (September 12), the Chicago native will celebrate and receive a check with the $100,000 donation Cane’s gifted to his youth empowerment charity SocialWorks. Starting at 10 a.m. CT, the Grammy Award-winning lyricist will be at the Raising Cane’s in Wrigleyville, located at 3700 North Clark Street. There, he’ll hand out box combos and interact with eager fans and “Caniacs” alike. From there, Chance will head to Michele Clark Magnet High School, with a Cane’s food truck in tow and serve students food over the lunch hour.

Since Chance The Rapper founded SocialWorks in 2016, the organization has created an immense footprint in the community through its engagement in the enrichment of at risk youth. The charity has helped thousands of youths over the years by focusing on key areas of need for the youth, including education, mental health, homelessness, and performing in literary arts.

As a result, SocialWorks has developed a number of civic engagement initiatives, focused on providing accessibility and the opportunity to foster leadership and positivity while building a sense of community among the youth. Of the initiatives active through this point include OpenMike, New Chance: Arts & Literary Fund and Kids of Kingdom, among others. earlier this year in April, social works, took over the historic Rem Theater in Chicago for a one night only benefit concert supporting Chicago’s youth—which Chance headlined himself.

The announcement of the partnership between SocialWorks and Raising Canes follows the release of Chance’s transparent new single “3333.” In addition to discussing his point-of-view of fans and content creators making video saying he fell off, the Acid Rap artist breaks down his recent appearance at the Minnesota State Fair—where his ticket sales generated well below the 14,000-person capacity at the venue. No matter the case, Chance chose to rally on with the performance, which he documented in the official video for the touching single.