Chance The Rapper Calls Upcoming ‘Star Line Gallery’ Album One Of His “Proudest” Projects

The Chicago-bred performer embraces the idea of connecting the African diaspora.

Chance The Rapper has not released a solo full-length project since 2019’s The Big Day studio album. It appears Lil Chano from 79th has been working on a new body of work.

Audacy recently spoke with Chance The Rapper for the internet radio platform’s Check In with Julia. Part of that conversation included the Chicago native discussing his upcoming Star Line Gallery album.

“It’s one of my proudest projects in terms of writing and artistic vision,” Chance The Rapper told Audacy about the forthcoming Star Line Gallery. “It’s really been something that I’ve tried to put as much time and intention into.”

He added, “There’s an immense amount of work to be done with it. But it’s cool because I feel like with the love and intentionality that goes into making each physical art piece gives me an opportunity to show people in these museum spaces what I’m working on as I go, the highs and the lows, kind of like a preview to the project.”

Chance The Rapper partnered with his SaveMoney collective comrade Vic Mensa to organize the 2023 Black Star Line Festival. They named the January 6th event in Accra, Ghana after Marcus Garvey’s historic shipping line from the early 1900s.

Additionally, Chance will present three Acid Rap anniversary concerts in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City. Those showcases celebrate the three-time Grammy winner’s breakout mixtape from 2013. Acid Rap featured Vic Mensa, Twista, Saba, Childish Gambino, Action Bronson, Ab-Soul, and more.

“It’s a crazy thing, especially to hear people talk about it and what it meant to them or what brought them to the project or how they heard about it, it’s just a cool thing,” said Chance The Rapper about Acid Rap. “It’s crazy that it permeated, that it stayed with so many people for so long.”

The Voice star added, “Now, ten years out, there’s all these people so excited about the concert. And these are so many songs that I haven’t played in so long, so it’s just good to get to rehearse them and get to relive and rewatch the videos and just go back to that time. Because it was a good time.”