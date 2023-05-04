Chance The Rapper Announces ‘Acid Rap’ Anniversary Concerts In NYC & LA

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Windy City native will commemorate his classic project.

Chicago-bred recording artist Chance The Rapper will head back to his hometown to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of his breakout mixtape Acid Rap.

The Live Nation-produced “Acid Rap Ten-Year Anniversary Show” taking place on August 19 in Chicago’s United Center has already sold out. Two more dates have been added to the celebration.

This week, Chance The Rapper officially announced Acid Rap concerts at the Barclays Center in New York City on August 26 and at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 21.

Acid Rap dropped in April 2013. The groundbreaking project featured BJ the Chicago Kid, Vic Mensa, Twista, Saba, Childish Gambino, Action Bronson, Noname, and more acts.

Chance The Rapper’s Acid Rap earned a Best Mixtape nomination at the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards. The reviews website Metacritic lists Acid Rap with an 86/100 score which signifies universal acclaim.

In addition, then-President Barack Obama added the Acid Rap track “Acid Rain” to his 2016 Summer Playlist. Chance rereleased Acid Rap on streaming services in June 2019. It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart that year.