Chance The Rapper Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week in Chicago

Chance The Rapper is celebrating teachers in his hometown of Chicago through his non-profit organization, Social Works. Read more!

Chance The Rapper is no newcomer to supporting education and community initiatives in the city of Chicago.

According to ABC News, May 2nd to May 6th, 2022, is National Teacher Appreciation Week. Chance The Rapper— through his SocialWorks nonprofit organization and in partnership with Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Co. helped kick festivities off in his city by giving away free ice cream to educators Monday at the Chicago’s Navy Pier.

Happy #TeacherAppreciationWeek! ✏️ 📚 We celebrated with @chancetherapper and @SocialWorks in Chicago last night, scooping up free scoops of Mint Chocolate Chance. Teachers can still grab a FREE scoop at the Naperville, Navy Pier, and The Glen Scoop Shops through Thursday 5/5! pic.twitter.com/yCYEPW0ljP — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) May 3, 2022

His SocialWorks nonprofit aims to empower the youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement. Founded in 2016, it has donated more than five million dollars to the “Chance: Arts & Literature Fund” arts programs, implemented programs in 51 schools and reached over 6,800 students in Chicago public schools.

SocialWorks’ programming focuses on education, mental health, and inspiring creativity in youth at an early age.

Chance the Rapper and Ben & Jerry’s joined forces earlier in the year to launch Mint Chocolate Chance ice cream and Non-Dairy dessert. A percentage of his proceeds from the sale of the ice cream is automatically donated to SocialWorks.

In addition to the May 2nd kick-off event, teachers will be given free ice cream from May 2nd-6th at all three participating Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops in the greater Chicagoland area.

Free Scoops will also be given to any school staffer or administrator who shows a school ID or badge.