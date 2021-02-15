Chance The Rapper, Erykah Badu, John Legend & More To Appear On ‘Forward: The Future of Black Music’

(AllHipHop News)
A four-episode special titled Forward: The Future of Black Music is set to premiere on Facebook Watch. Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Black History Month-themed celebration will also be available on Messenger’s Watch Together.
Hip Hop recording artist Chance the Rapper, R&B legend Erykah Badu, EGOT winner John Legend, and Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi are taking part in Forward. The show will feature the established entertainers having unfiltered conversations with emerging artists revolving around their influences and visions for the future.
Episodes of Forward include Yara Shahidi with Neelam (February 16), John Legend with D Smoke (February 19), Erykah Badu with Tobe Nwigwe (February 23), and Chance the Rapper with his younger brother Taylor Bennett (February 26). Each up-and-comer will provide a musical performance as well.
Facebook is also home to original programs such as Red Table Talk, Ball in the Family, Peace of Mind with Taraji P. Henson, and Cardi Tries. As part of the company’s $200 million commitment to support Black-owned businesses and organizations, Facebook dedicated $25 million in support of Black content creators which includes the We The Culture network.
Forward: The Future of Black Music premieres on February 16 at 12 pm ET/9 am PT on Facebook Watch.