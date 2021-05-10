Chance The Rapper Partners With AMC Theatres To Present ‘Magnificent Coloring World’ Concert Film

Chancelor Bennett, known professionally as Chance the Rapper, is partnering with AMC Theatres to exhibit Magnificent Coloring World. The Jake Schreier-directed concert film will be exclusively distributed through the movie theater chain.

Magnificent Coloring World is described as a celebration of the five-year anniversary of Chance The Rapper’s critically acclaimed Coloring Book mixtape. Park Pictures and Bennett’s House of Kicks produced the forthcoming motion picture.

“As the first individual music artist to distribute a concert film at AMC, Chance continues to break new ground in entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring this incredible event to the big screen at AMC communities around the country,” stated Nikkole Denson-Randolph, SVP, Content Strategy & Inclusive Programming at AMC Theatres.

Denson-Randolph continued, “Chance’s love of not only film, but the communal magic of the cinemas and the shared experience of seeing a film together makes this collaboration even more special.” A teaser trailer for Magnificent Coloring World was recently published on YouTube. The film is expected to premiere this summer.

Magnificent Coloring World is being touted as Chance The Rapper’s big-screen debut. The 28-year-old star voiced Bush Baby in the 2019 photorealistic animated remake of Disney’s The Lion King. He also hosted NBC’s sketch-comedy series Saturday Night Live in 2017 and 2019.

In December 2020, Chance The Rapper teamed with Facebook’s Oculus Venues to produce Chi-Town Christmas: A virtual concert film by Chance the Rapper. The Chicago-bred entertainer directed the hour-long Chi-Town Christmas which was presented in virtual reality.

Then in March of this year, Chance The Rapper made his solo movie video directorial debut with “The Heart & The Tongue” visuals which were shot at his House of Kicks studios in Chicago. Chance said at the time, “I’m proud to be releasing new music again and even prouder to be honing my film skills, and getting better behind the camera.”

Chance The Rapper’s Coloring Book is often heralded as one of the most influential Hip Hop releases of the 2010s. The mixtape became the first project to chart on the Billboard 200 without physical sales. Additionally, Coloring Book was the first streaming-only project to earn a Grammy nomination. Chance took home trophies for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance (“No Problem”), and Best Rap Album (Coloring Book) at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.