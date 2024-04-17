Chance The Rapper Uses Birthday Wish As Call-To-Action To Free Young Thug

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chance The Rapper and Young Thug actually go way back!

Chance The Rapper is celebrating his birthday in an unconventional way by using his grand solar return and social media channels as a platform to petition for Young Thug’s prison release.

On Tuesday (April 16), Chance shared a post on Instagram featuring presumably a throwback video of he and Thug calmly chopping it up stamped with the text “Top 2 DOA [Dead or Alive].” In the caption of the post the “No Problems” rapper revealed that his sole wish for his birthday was for Thug to be able to be with his family as the ongoing YSL RICO trial continues.

“For my birthday I just wish my brother was home with his family,” Chance wrote in part.

As Chance continued, he appeared to criticize the trial, which has been plagued by a number of stoppages and misconduct and subsequently added to Thug’s time behind bars.

“This circus of a trial has had him in custody for over a year and with all the legal errors, jury misconduct and conflicts of interest by the state he deserves to at the very least fight this from home,” he wrote.

Over the years, Chance The Rapper and Young Thug have built out a stealthy yet healthy collaborative footprint. Likely the duo’s most notable collaboration arrived on Chance The Rapper’s fan-favorite mixtape, Acid Rap, in the form of the track “Mixtape” featuring Lil Yachty. In 2021, Young Thug added a guest verse on for the Chicago native’s Instagram EP track “Instagram Song 8” and prior to that, they joined forces for the 2017 track “Big B’s.” Thug also notably made a cameo in the official music video for Chance The Rapper’s Grammy-Award winning hit, “No Problem featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, which included cameos from DJ Khaled and Boosie Badazz, among others.

Chance The Rapper’s appeal for Young Thug’s freedom arrives amid a tumultuous shift in the YSL RICO trial after the full list of 200-plus witnesses was released and it was confirmed Gunna would not be taking the stand against his rap mentor.

Additionally, along with the judge presiding over the trial threatening to schedule court dates on the weekend, a witness, whose identity remains confidential for their safety, accused an investigator identified by his last name of Hamilton of engaging in sexual harassment.

Watch the full post above.