Chance the Rapper’s Reps Grossly Offended By Ex-Managers $3 Million Lawsuit

(AllHipHop News)
Chance the Rapper had an eventful seven days last week.
First, he was called out by Dionne Warwick over his popular moniker, and his former manager attacked him for not paying commissions on a tour and his debut album The Big Day.
Chance dealt with Dionne Warwick with kid gloves over the weekend, but he had some sharp words for his ex-manager, Pat Corcoran, who filed a $3 million lawsuit against the Chicago rapper.
Corcoran contends Chance gave him the boot in April, asserting he was responsible for the lackluster sales of The Big Day, which opened at #2 when it dropped in July of 2019.
According to the complaint, Chance hyped up the album before it was even finished, and neglected to follow his ex-manager’s advice, leading to “a freestyle-driven product of subpar quality” and a botched tour which never commenced, due to “historically low” ticket sales.
According to Corcoran, he had an oral agreement with Chance, who guaranteed him 15% of the rapper’s profits, or roughly $2.5 million.
Corcoran was suddenly fired after seven years of service, and replaced with Chance’s father Ken and his rapping brother Taylor.
A representative for Chance released a statement denouncing Corcoran and dubbed his lawsuit nothing but a cry for attention.
“Mr. Corcoran has been paid all of the commissions to which he is legally entitled,” a rep for Chance The Rapper said in a statement. “Most of the complaint consists of self-serving and fabricated allegations that are wholly unrelated to Mr. Corcoran’s claim for commissions and were plainly included in a calculated attempt to seek attention.”
Chance’s reps said the lawsuit was without merit, “grossly offensive,” and they promised to aggressively defend the rapper in court.