Charges Against Rod Wave Dismissed

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rod Wave was arrested and charged with battery by strangulation for allegedly choking the mother of his children.

Rod Wave is no longer facing charges for alleged domestic violence.

Attorney Bradford Cohen announced the State Attorney’s Office dismissed a battery case against Rod Wave. The lawyer’s Instagram update included a screenshot of a court document, which noted “this case is not suitable for prosecution.”

“DISMISSED,” Cohen wrote on social media. “Myself and my main man David Bigney @bigneylawfirm represented Rodarius Green aka Rod Wave on his arrest last week, in Osceola County for an alleged domestic violence case. We are thrilled that this misunderstanding is behind him and he can move forward with a successful career.”

He continued, “Sometimes misunderstandings can be misconstrued and it isn’t until all the evidence and witnesses are reviewed that the right decision is made by the States Attorney. We thank the Osceola State Atty for his professionalism.”

Earlier this month, Rod Wave was charged with battery by strangulation. He was accused of choking his ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of his two children.

The incident allegedly occurred on April 24. The Alamo Records artist was arrested during a traffic stop in St. Petersburg, Florida, about a week later.

Rod Wave pleaded not guilty to the battery charge. He was released on $5,000 bail on May 3.