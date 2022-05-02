Rod Wave Arrested For Battery By Strangulation

Alamo Records artist Rod Wave was arrested for battery by strangulation in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Rod Wave has been accused of battery in Florida.

According to Pinellas County Jail records, St. Petersburg police arrested Rod Wave on a battery by strangulation charge. He was booked into jail about 10 minutes after midnight on Monday (May 2).

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amanda Sinni told the Tampa Bay Times a warrant was issued for Rod Wave’s arrest. The warrant came from Osceola County, Florida.

Rod Wave posted Instagram Stories videos of himself driving in his hometown of St. Petersburg on Sunday night (May 1). The last clip he uploaded showed him outside of his vehicle filming the flashing lights of a police car.

Battery by strangulation is a third-degree felony in Florida. It is punishable by up to five years in prison, five years of probation and a $5,000 fine.

Last month, the Alamo Records artist gave away $25,000 worth of gas to St. Petersburg residents. He joined his mother and volunteers to help pump gas at a local station on April 9.

Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, is preparing to release a new album titled Beautiful Mind. He plans to drop the project in June. The LP will be his follow-up to 2021’s SoulFly, which became his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.