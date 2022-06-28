Charlamagne Tha God Announces First Black Effect Podcast Festival

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘The 85 South Show,’ ‘WHOREible Decisions’ and other programs will stream from Brooklyn.

Hip Hop media personality Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey and iHeartMedia will present the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival on August 28.

The Black Effect Podcast Festival will celebrate Black voices in the podcast industry. Comedian Lil Duval and Power 105.1’s DJ Nyla Symone to serve as masters of ceremony. The event will take place in the Avant Gardner venue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Shows from Charlamagne Tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network will air live tapings from the festival. Those programs include The 85 South Show, All The Smoke, We Talk Back, Reasonably Shady, Black Tech Green Money, WHOREible Decisions, and The Trap Nerds Podcast.

A “Women in Podcasting Panel” and “The Business of Podcasting Panel” will also take place. Dollie S. Bishop will join Charlamagne Tha God for the latter discussion. Bishop is the President of Production and Creative Development for the Black Effect Podcast Network

Charlamagne Tha God Wants To Uplift Other Black Content Creators

“The Black Effect Podcast Network was created to amplify Black voices for new and established content creators and storytellers, giving them a space to showcase their creative vision in the ever-growing podcast game,” states Charlamagne Tha God.

He continues, “I’m excited to celebrate the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival, where talented Black creators and aspiring podcasters will come together for a day to uplift and inspire one another. This festival is for the culture and is one of many events the network will host for the Black community.”

The Black Effect Podcast Network launched in 2020 in conjunction with iHeartMedia. Charlamagne Tha God is also one-third of the hosting team for iHeartMedia’s The Breakfast Club. DJ Envy and Angela Yee also appear on the NYC-based radio broadcast.

The Breakfast Club was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020. Additionally, Charlamagne has written Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It and Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me. He also hosts the late-night talk show Tha God’s Honest Truth on Comedy Central.