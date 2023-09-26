Charlamagne Tha God Reacts To Drake’s “Slime You Out” Going No. 1 After Slamming The Song

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Radio Hall of Famer says the hate was actually all part of the plan.

Once again, Drake has the No. 1 song in America. His “Slime You Out” single debuted in the top spot of this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart despite a negative review by Charlamagne Tha God.

A recent episode of Charlamagne Tha God’s The Brilliant Idiots podcast included the media personality commenting on Drake’s latest release. According to CTG, there was not much buzz around the record.

“Drake put out a song last Friday and nobody cared,” said Charlamagne on The Brilliant Idiots episode that dropped on September 21. “It came out last Friday and people just started talking about the lyrics yesterday.”

In response, Drake called out The Breakfast Club radio host on his Instagram Story. The Canadian hitmaker referred to Charlamagne Tha God as an “off-brand Morris Chestnut” on social media.

While Charlamagne felt “Slime You Out” did not quite live up to expectations, the SZA-assisted track became Drake’s twelfth chart-topper. He tied The Supremes and Madonna for fifth place on the list of artists with the most all-time Number Ones.

Charlamagne spoke about Drake’s most recent chart victory during The Breakfast Club‘s “Rumor Report” segment on Tuesday (September 26). The South Carolina native played into the speculation that he worked with Drizzy to promote the new collaboration.

“You believe even when I’m lying,” Charlamagne told special guest host Loren LoRosa. He also added, “Well, it’s Drake and SZA. People’s curiosity is going to make them go stream the record and of course, radio is going to play the hell out of it.”

The Radio Hall of Famer later said, “I told y’all yesterday that Drake and I plan these things every time he drops certain records. He wants me to hate on them because all noise is great noise nowadays. And I told y’all the play but nobody believes me ’cause I’m lying. But you should believe me even when I’m lying.”

“Slime You Out” featuring SZA puts Drake one spot behind the King of Pop Michael Jackson (13) for most No. 1 singles for a male soloist. The Beatles currently sit in the overall top spot on that tally with twenty Number Ones.