EXCLUSIVE: Charlamagne Tha God’s Lawyers Fight Accuser’s Attempt To Refile

Charlamagne Tha God’s legal team won a dismissal of Jessica Reid’s lawsuit, but a judge allowed her a chance to refile, which he is fighting.

Charlamagne Tha God’s legal team is pushing back against a renewed attempt by Jessica Nicole Reid to refile her lawsuit alleging sexual assault from more than two decades ago.

Last month, Judge Ona T. Wang dismissed Reid’s case because many of her claims, including those related to the alleged sexual assault, were considered too old under the law, meaning they were filed after the statute of limitations had passed.

However, the judge recognized that some of Reid’s claims, particularly those about defamation (or harmful statements made by Charlamagne), might still be valid if they were more specific and fell within the allowable time frame.

While the judge dismissed the case, Reid could potentially refile if she could clearly show that Charlamagne made harmful statements about her within the past year, as required by defamation law.

Reid, who claimed that Charlamagne (real name Lenard Larry McKelvey) assaulted her in 2001 when she was just 15 years old, is seeking to amend her original complaint to include new medical diagnoses and facts.

Charlamagne’s attorneys, however, have accused Reid of harassment through the legal system, asserting that her claims are both time-barred and legally insufficient. The legal dispute has become increasingly complex since Reid first filed her lawsuit in December 2022.

At the core of the defense’s argument is that Reid’s claims are untimely under both New York and South Carolina law.

The defense also contends that New York’s Adult Survivors Act (ASA), which allows adult victims of sexual abuse to file claims after the statute of limitations has expired, doesn’t apply to Reid, as she was a minor at the time of the alleged incident.

Backstory on the Case

In 2001, Reid alleged that Charlamagne Tha God sexually assaulted her during a party in South Carolina.

Even though his DNA wasn’t found on a rape kit, Charlamagne ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, allowing him to avoid a trial for the more serious accusations. He was sentenced to three years of probation.

Since then, Charlamagne has built a successful career in media, becoming a prominent voice on the popular radio show The Breakfast Club. Reid has continuously maintained that she was sexually assaulted by Charlamagne and has struggled with the emotional and physical consequences ever since.

After years of alleged trauma, Reid filed a civil lawsuit in 2022, seeking damages not only for the assault but also for public statements Charlamagne made about the incident in subsequent years.

In 2023, Reid’s attorneys sought to amend the complaint after she was diagnosed with chronic pelvic girdle pain, which she says is directly attributable to the 2001 assault.

Her legal team argued that this new diagnosis is sufficient grounds to refile her lawsuit, requesting that the Court allow them to present these new details in the amended complaint.

In new court filings, Reid’s legal team said, “For over two decades, Plaintiff Reid has tried to live with the horror of what happened to her at the ripe age of 15. This Court has the power to grant Plaintiff Reid some justice under the current terms of the statutes, leaving any unintended consequences for the legislature to sort out.”

The Role of the “SELFTALK” Video

One of the focal points of the amended lawsuit is a video published on YouTube by a channel called *SELFTALK*.

The video, titled “Funk Flex Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God After Tasha K & Jessica Reid Interview,” features an audio clip from a 2015 episode of Charlamagne’s *Brilliant Idiots* podcast, discussing the assault incident.

Reid’s legal team claims this recording contains defamatory statements made by Charlamagne Tha God, which they argue caused further emotional distress.

However, Charlamagne’s attorneys argue that the statements made in the *SELFTALK* video are not defamatory and do not reference Reid by name.

They further claim that Charlamagne had no involvement in creating or publishing the *SELFTALK* video, meaning that he cannot be held responsible for any alleged defamation under a theory of republication.

“Plaintiff did not and cannot allege that Charlamagne had any involvement in the *SELFTALK* video,” Charlamagne’s legal team stated.

They further pointed out that “Charlamagne did not identify, mention, or reference the Plaintiff during the audio recording.”

The defense also emphasized that, since the audio was recorded before December 2021, it is outside the statute of limitations for defamation claims under New York law.

Legal Arguments Over the Amended Complaint

Charlamagne’s legal team has filed multiple motions arguing that Reid’s case should be dismissed outright. They point to legal precedent, stating that the statute of limitations has expired for Reid’s claims, and assert that no exceptions—such as the Adult Survivors Act or Child Victims Act—apply in this case.

They also argue that her new claims of chronic physical pain do not extend the time limits on filing such a case. In response to Reid’s argument that a recent medical diagnosis justifies her amendments, Charlamagne’s legal team countered that New York law does not allow for a “discovery rule” in assault cases.

In other words, the clock for the statute of limitations begins at the time of the injury, not when the injury is discovered. Reid’s legal team, however, continues to argue that she deserves the opportunity to amend her complaint and bring the case to trial.

They contend that the recently discovered injuries and Charlamagne’s continued public statements about the case are sufficient grounds for reopening the lawsuit.

“This Court should grant the motion to amend the Complaint and allow further development of the facts and law driving this case,” her lawyers stated in one filing.

In addition, Reid’s attorneys argue that Charlamagne has repeatedly made conflicting statements about the 2001 incident in various interviews, including during his time as a host at iHeartMedia.

They maintain that these statements are defamatory and have contributed to Reid’s ongoing emotional distress.

“The documents showed I did everything in my power to fully cooperate with authorities before this case was ultimately dismissed. But I cannot take responsibility for a crime that I did not commit. I am praying for healing for the victim, and I am committed to using my platform that God has blessed me with to do as much good as I possibly can for the rest of my life,” Charlamagne said during a statement on The Breakfast Club in July 2018.

What’s Next?

As the case progresses, the Judge’s decision on whether to allow Reid to amend her complaint will be pivotal. If the Court grants Reid’s motion, it could lead to a new phase of litigation involving a trial where the newly presented medical information and Charlamagne’s statements would be examined in greater detail.

On the other hand, if the court sides with Charlamagne’s legal team and dismisses the case, it could mark the end of a highly publicized legal saga that has spanned more than two decades.