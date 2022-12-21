Charlamagne Tha God Faces Lawsuit From Rape Accuser

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jessica Reid filed a lawsuit against Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God, who she claimed sexually assaulted her in 2001.

A woman sued Charlamagne Tha God for allegedly raping her when she was 15 years old.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Jessica Reid pursued civil action against The Breakfast Club host on December 12. Reid previously accused Charlamagne Tha God of sexually assaulting her in South Carolina, which led to his arrest in 2001.

Charlamagne Tha God’s lawyer Michael Weinsten responded to the lawsuit in a statement to Radar Online, which first reported on the complaint. The attorney claimed Reid’s lawsuit is “meritless” and expressed confidence in it being dismissed.

“This is the same sexual assault claim that was fully investigated and dismissed by authorities in South Carolina more than 21 years ago,” he told Radar. “At that time, my client voluntarily submitted his DNA, and it was confirmed his DNA was not found in her rape kit. It is also the same matter that Ms. Reid tried to re-open in 2018 that the South Carolina Solicitor General declined to re-open, suggesting among other things it was ‘not ethical’ to do so.”

Charlamagne Tha God was indicted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2001. He accepted a plea deal in 2002.

The radio personality pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was sentenced to three years of probation. Prosecutors offered a plea deal due to a lack of evidence and witness cooperation.

Reid, who is now 37 years old, hoped the criminal case would be re-opened. But prosecutors refused to do so, leading to her filing a lawsuit against Charlamagne Tha God.

In the lawsuit, Reid claimed her mother prevented her from cooperating with the rape investigation. The alleged victim said she wanted to move on with her life, but Charlamagne Tha God’s prominence in radio, television and other forms of media made it difficult for her to avoid emotional distress.

She accused Charlamagne of making “false and misleading statements” about the rape case on multiple platforms. She specifically cited him telling his side of the story in his book Black Privilege. Reid said his description of the incident was “wrong, hurtful and defaming.”

Reid sued Charlamagne Tha God for sexual assault, assault, battery, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. She is seeking damages and asking the court to force Charlamagne Tha God to retract his defamatory statements.