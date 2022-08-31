Charlamagne Details The Breakfast Club Expansion After Angela Yee’s Exit 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Angela Yee can’t be replaced,” Charlamagne admitted, and revealed that The Breakfast Club has to expand following her departure.

Angela Yee shocked fans of The Breakfast Club earlier this month when she announced her departure from the show earlier this month.

Viewers began speculating who would replace the veteran broadcaster and suggested possible replacements. However, according to Charlamagne, Angela Yee “can’t be replaced,” but the show will be undergoing a change, and there may be two people filling the role she left behind.

He discussed the upcoming changes during a recent interview with Madame Noire, and confirmed the show will go on.

“I’m not going away. Envy is not going away. Angela Yee can’t be replaced, but we are a club,” Charlamagne explained. “So that club has to expand and we’re going to bring in new members. So if people are wondering, are there going to be new members in The Breakfast Club? Yes.”

Furthermore, he believes the show might get more than one new addition to the team. “I don’t think it’s gonna be one person. It might be two,” he added.

Angela Reveals She Is Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Angela broke the news of her exit earlier this month (Aug. 10), tweeting, “The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over,” in the early hours of the morning.

Power 105.1 later issued a statement addressing her departure. They revealed she’s moving on to host her own show.

“Way Up with Angela Yee will feature the iconic personality in a fast-paced, listener-interactive show, as she connects directly with listeners on the kinds of hot and timely topics in which she’s garnered trust over her decades on air – from relationships to Hip Hop and R&B, headline news topics, and overall culture, both in and out of the music industry. The show will be fun, entertaining, inspiring, and will include celebrity interviews and special guests,” Power 105.1 announced.

Angela Yee is currently finalizing the details for her new show and said she will remain at The Breakfast Club for at least a month.