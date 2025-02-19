Charleston White Arrested On Multiple Felony Charges—Again

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Internet provocateur Charleston White was arrested on Tuesday (February 18) in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to inmate records, he’s being held without bond at Lon Evans Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No further details were provided.

White initially gained attention through his social media presence and interviews, where he often speaks on topics related to street culture, gang life and societal issues. He’s particularly known for his strong criticism of the Hip-Hop community, especially in relation to gang violence and the lifestyle that comes with it.

White is also a self-proclaimed activist who advocates for the empowerment of young Black people, though his methods and rhetoric have attracted both support and criticism. His approach tends to be polarizing, with some seeing him as a truth-teller who challenges negative stereotypes, while others view his comments as inflammatory or harmful. In addition to his public persona, White is known for his work with youth in his community, often promoting education and personal growth as a way to avoid a life of crime.

But he’s routinely on the wrong side of the law and has been arrested several times throughout the course of his life. He’s openly discussed his troubled past, including his involvement in street life and gang activity.

A recent incident, and perhaps one of the most horrific, involved the abuse of animals. In October 2024, White was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to non-livestock animals in Tarrant County. Records noted the cruelty charge was for killing, poisoning or causing serious bodily injury to an animal without the owner’s consent. He was previously busted for the same charges in 2023.

It also wasn’t that long ago he was celebrating Lil Durk’s arrest. The same month he went to jail for the animal cruelty incident, he gloated about Lil Durk’s legal troubles.

“The chickens coming home to roost,” White said. “Ain’t nobody laughing at Durk like they was laughing at me when I went to jail. Lord have mercy. So, ain’t nobody laughing at Durk. Now, it ain’t funny. Now, your favorite rapper go to jail and look like he got a no bond like me. But that boy got a federal no bond. I bet that n####’s ass closed up. He gotta burp to pass gas. He can’t even fart out his ass. I know the feeling.

“I will never lose in this s###,” he said. “As long as rap exists, I’m gonna have a platform. You n##### love them rappers but wanna hate the community activist.”