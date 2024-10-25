Charleston White Celebrates Lil Durk’s Arrest: “I’m Being Petty Like A MF”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk was arrested for his alleged role in a murder-for-hire plot, which amused controversial personality Charleston White.

Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire arrest delighted Charleston White. The internet provocateur gloated about Lil Durk’s legal troubles on Friday (October 25).

“The chickens coming home to roost,” White said.

White felt a sense of vindication after Lil Durk’s arrest. White antagonized fans who celebrated his recent arrest for assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to non-livestock animals.

“Ain’t nobody laughing at Durk like they was laughing at me when I went to jail,” White said. “Lord have mercy. So, ain’t nobody laughing at Durk. Now, it ain’t funny. Now, your favorite rapper go to jail and look like he got a no bond like me. But that boy got a federal no bond. I bet that n####’s ass closed up. He gotta burp to pass gas. He can’t even fart out his ass. I know the feeling.”

White viewed Lil Durk’s arrest as a victory in a crusade against rappers.

“I will never lose in this s###,” he said. “As long as rap exists, I’m gonna have a platform. You n##### love them rappers but wanna hate the community activist.”

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, was arrested in Florida. Federal prosecutors accused him of contracting five associates to kill Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von’s 2020 shooting death.

Attorney Bradford Cohen, probably best known for representing Kodak Black, reacted to Lil Durk’s indictment on Friday.

“Can’t talk about too much as I have already been in discussions about the case,” Cohen wrote. “I have reviewed the indictment and can tell you as it stands in the indictment it’s a very peripheral case. Meaning they haven’t alleged direct conduct, more alleged coded language and certain overtime acts they are associating with Durk.”

Lil Durk was sued by the late FBG Duck’s mother Lasheena Weekly on October 9. Her lawsuit implicated Lil Durk in FBG Duck’s 2020 murder.