Lil Durk, Associates Could Face Death Penalty In Murder-For-Hire Plot After Arrests

Rapper Lil Durk has been arrested in South Florida on murder-for-hire charges related to the 2022 killing of a fellow rapper’s cousin, allegedly in retaliation for the death of his associate, King Von.

Lil Durk is sitting in jail in Florida for his role in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot tied to a 2022 killing.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday (October 24) and is being held without bond in Broward County Jail, facing a single count of murder-for-hire, according to court records.

He is expected to be transferred into U.S. Marshal’s custody to await federal proceedings.

The charges stem from the August 2022 murder of Saviay’a Robinson, a cousin of fellow rapper Quando Rondo, in West Hollywood, California.

Robinson was fatally shot at a gas station, and authorities allege Lil Durk offered money and “lucrative music opportunities” to anyone willing to kill Quando Rondo.

Prosecutors have presented evidence suggesting the plot was a retaliatory move following the November 2020 killing of rapper King Von, a close associate of Lil Durk.

Federal investigators allege that flights and rental vehicles used by the suspects were financed with credit cards tied to the OTF label, suggesting a coordinated effort within the group.

King Von, a prominent member of Durk’s “On The Family” (OTF) collective, was reportedly killed in Atlanta on November 6, 2020 by Timothy “Lul Tim” Leaks.

Tim was charged with felony murder in King Von’s death but those charges were eventually dropped.

In addition to Lil Durk’s arrest, five alleged affiliates of OTF were detained in Chicago on charges related to the case.

The individuals, identified as Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston, face a range of federal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire involving death, and use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death.

If convicted, Lil Durk and his associates could face severe penalties, including life imprisonment or potentially the death penalty.