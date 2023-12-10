Charleston White Attacked & Pummeled During Comedy Show Chaos

Charleston White was attacked during a performance in Crocket, Texas. In a viral video of the incident, White was mocking a person in the audience, which led to a heated exchange.
“They was heckling me and so I accused them n####s of being a nephew and an uncle who f### each other,” White explained to Adin Ross during a live stream. “So the uncle with the Kobe Bryant jersey stands up and walked toward the stage and said ‘let me get on stage.’ So I feared for my life and hit him with the flower vase.”
The fan, fueled by anger, leaped onto the stage. The situation quickly spiraled out of control as White found himself outnumbered and overpowered. His security was caught off guard and struggled to effectively intervene. The crowd watched in shock as White was tackled and pummeled onstage.
Despite the chaos, Charleston White later recounted the incident with a different perspective. Unfazed and defiant, he claimed victory against his assailants, boasting about his resilience and lack of injuries.
Charleston White has been involved in other controversial incidents. He once claimed to have been attacked in a barbershop and shared a video showing him with visible bruises, purportedly from being pistol-whipped. This video went viral, but White claimed he’d fabricated the entire incident, stating that the bruises were part of an elaborate ruse. He also supposedly shot himself on accident in a club.
Regardless, folks on social media seemed to take joy in White’s latest altercation and assumed he was on the losing end of the fight, despite the fact he emerged relatively unscathed.