Charleston White Attacked & Pummeled During Comedy Show Chaos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Charleston White was involved in a shocking incident during an altercation with a fan while performing in Crocket, Texas. Read more!

Charleston White was attacked during a performance in Crocket, Texas. In a viral video of the incident, White was mocking a person in the audience, which led to a heated exchange.

“They was heckling me and so I accused them n####s of being a nephew and an uncle who f### each other,” White explained to Adin Ross during a live stream. “So the uncle with the Kobe Bryant jersey stands up and walked toward the stage and said ‘let me get on stage.’ So I feared for my life and hit him with the flower vase.”

Somebody said they finally got Charleston White!! pic.twitter.com/f9RHpH4MED — 🖤JuicyGenius🇺🇸 (@MsJuicyGenius) December 10, 2023

The fan, fueled by anger, leaped onto the stage. The situation quickly spiraled out of control as White found himself outnumbered and overpowered. His security was caught off guard and struggled to effectively intervene. The crowd watched in shock as White was tackled and pummeled onstage.

Despite the chaos, Charleston White later recounted the incident with a different perspective. Unfazed and defiant, he claimed victory against his assailants, boasting about his resilience and lack of injuries.

Charleston White has been involved in other controversial incidents. He once claimed to have been attacked in a barbershop and shared a video showing him with visible bruises, purportedly from being pistol-whipped. This video went viral, but White claimed he’d fabricated the entire incident, stating that the bruises were part of an elaborate ruse. He also supposedly shot himself on accident in a club.

Regardless, folks on social media seemed to take joy in White’s latest altercation and assumed he was on the losing end of the fight, despite the fact he emerged relatively unscathed.

I see they finally got to Charleston White 😂😂. Wore his ass out on stage . — El Jefe (@RedCupRashad) December 10, 2023

Bout time Charleston White had hands put on him lol — Maurice Stephen “Stackz” (@stephenstackzz) December 10, 2023

Charleston white got jumped at one of his shows? Smh lmao damn — Yasuke (@Terick_7) December 10, 2023

😂no way they did Charleston white like that — LilRocketNasa🚀 (@lilrocketnasa) December 10, 2023