Charleston White Confronted By Island Boy’s Baby Mama For Calling Their Baby “Ugly”

Charleston White found himself in a confrontation with a woman who was upset by comments he made about her baby. The woman, who happens to share the child with Island Boy Flyysoulja, took issue with the controversial social media personality calling the baby “ugly.”

As White was in the middle of the interview, she walked up and snatched the microphone out of his hand. But, as the woman spoke, White just laughed and smiled before she eventually backed down.

He then doubled down on his opinion, saying, “The baby still ugly! I don’t give a damn what she says. That don’t take away from what that baby look like. Just hopefully, the baby grow up to be something better than what his daddy look like. And behave much better. B#### f###### with me about her baby. She know what that baby look like. She made it, I didn’t.”

Charleston White went off on Island Boy’s girlfriend after she tried to press him for talking crazy about their new born baby 👀 pic.twitter.com/YdocE5l1EZ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 12, 2025

White’s early life was marked by significant challenges, including involvement in criminal activities that led to his incarceration at the Texas Youth Council from 1991 to 1998. Following his release, he transformed his life by founding the organization Helping Young People Excel (HYPE), which aims to steer at-risk youth away from crime and violence.

Through motivational speeches and digital content, White shares his story of redemption, inspiring others to make positive changes. His outspoken nature and unfiltered opinions have garnered him a substantial following on platforms like Instagram, where he addresses topics ranging from systemic racism to community reform.

Still, White remains a polarizing figure due to his controversial remarks and frequent legal troubles. He has faced criticism for provocative statements on social and cultural issues and arrests for offenses such as animal cruelty and aggravated assault.

In February, White was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Then in October 2024, he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to non-livestock animals in Tarrant County. Records noted the cruelty charge was for killing, poisoning or causing serious bodily injury to an animal without the owner’s consent. He was previously busted for the same charges in 2023.