Charleston White is evidently out of jail, just days after he was arrested on two felony counts of aggravated assault.

The internet provocateur returned to Instagram on Saturday (February 21) and insisted in the caption he’s been “cleared of all charges.” Although he doesn’t say anything in the video, he does brandish a gun and some ammunition while, according to commenters, looking “high as hell.”

Charleston White was arrested on Tuesday (February 18) in Fort Worth, Texas. According to inmate records observed by AllHipHop, he was held without bond at Lon Evans Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No further details were provided at the time.

White has been arrested several times in recent years. One of the latest incidents involved the abuse of animals. In October 2024, he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to non-livestock animals in Tarrant County. Records noted the cruelty charge was for killing, poisoning or causing serious bodily injury to an animal without the owner’s consent. He was previously busted for the same charges in 2023.

Before his rise to internet fame, White was involved in criminal activities as a teenager and served time in a Texas juvenile facility for his role in a robbery that led to a man’s death. After his release, he turned his life around and became involved in community outreach, mentoring at-risk youth and advocating against gang violence.

Despite his efforts to promote change, his online persona often contradicts his activism, as he frequently engages in trolling and instigates conflicts with rappers and street figures.