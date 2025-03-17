Charleston White Addresses Resurfaced Video Of Him Testifying Against Friend In 1991 Murder Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A resurfaced 1991 courtroom video shows a teenage Charleston White testifying about a fatal shooting committed by his friend.

Charleston White brushed off criticism over a resurfaced video showing him testifying against a friend in a fatal 1991 shooting following a shoplifting spree, promising to spin the controversy into comedy gold.

The throwback footage, which recently reappeared online, captured a then 16-year-old White on the witness stand detailing how his friend, Antoine Dolittle, fatally shot 34-year-old Michael Levy after the pair stole hats and coats from an Arlington mall.

According to White’s courtroom testimony, Levy confronted the teens in their vehicle, prompting them to toss the stolen merchandise out the window.

Moments later, Dolittle took the firearm that White handed him in the backseat, cocked the hammer, and fired at Levy, striking him in the back as he walked away. White chillingly recalled Dolittle laughing right after pulling the trigger.

16-year-old Charleston White taking the stand to testify against his friend who committed m*rder during a shoplifting incident 👀

pic.twitter.com/ywducSd5TA — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 15, 2025

Now, decades later, the re-emergence of that courtroom clip has ignited fresh controversy around White, known today as a provocative online personality and comedian.

But true to form, Charleston White isn’t losing sleep over renewed backlash. In a video response to critics, he was unapologetic and defiant, saying bluntly, “Just cause you saw it, you still broke. It don’t change nothing.”

With his trademark bravado, White reminded viewers he’s never claimed to adhere to street codes or outdated criminal ethics. He also asserted that his past cooperation with authorities was responsible and not traitorous.

White confidently declared the resurfaced footage wouldn’t affect his career, adding sarcastically, “Everybody seen it before you seen it. It used to be on the news. I keep telling y’all I made the news before […] So what you seen it. You think they’re going to stop booking me?”

Doubling down, White teased plans to flip the serious situation into comedy material for his upcoming performances, promising audiences, “We going to laugh about it on stage.”

Charleston White reacts to video of him snitching on his friend circulating! 😳😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kQlOAScweR — The Menace 🥷 (@charlestonwhyt) March 15, 2025