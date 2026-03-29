Charleston White Says Young Thug & Gun Toting Friend Threatened Him

Charleston White threatens to press charges and contact Young Thug’s probation officer after an altercation with the rapper.

Charleston White is making serious threats against Young Thug following an altercation at Druski’s “Coulda Been Love” reunion.

According to reports, Young Thug caught White at the event, and tensions quickly escalated between them. White is now claiming he plans to press charges against the Atlanta rapper.

In a video that’s been circulating, White can be heard saying he’s contacting Young Thug’s probation officer about the incident.

“Let me explain something to you, m###########. You’re on probation, right? You just approached me, threatened me. Your words was, ‘we step on s###,’ okay? You didn’t say ‘I,’ you made it plural. You said ‘we,’ so that means a gang. You’re on probation,” Charleston White said.

“Then you had a fella with you that was possessing a gun. You are not supposed to be around with people that have guns. I witnessed, along with other witnesses, saw your friend with the short body, with the fat, pudgy stomach, that hangs a bulge over his waistline like a kangaroo pouch. The fat m########### was clutching a gun,” Charleston White claimed.

This latest clash between White and Young Thug adds to their ongoing tension.

White has been vocal about his issues with Young Thug in recent months, particularly following the leak of Young Thug’s interrogation audio.

The two have had a contentious relationship, with White frequently calling out the rapper on social media and in interviews.

Young Thug is currently on probation and White’s threat to contact his probation officer could have serious legal implications for the rapper.

“That makes it aggravated assault. His words was, ‘don’t lose your life,’ jerk. My words ‘was, do it,’” Charleston White claimed.

It is unclear if Charleston White will follow through on his threats. But if he does, Young Thug could be seriously screwed.

In December 2024, Young Thug entered a no-contest plea to racketeering and gang charges and pleaded guilty to drug, gun and a lesser gang-related offense.

That deal resulted in a sentence of time served, 15 years of probation and a 20-year suspended sentence that could be enforced if he violates probation.