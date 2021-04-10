Infamous Cheese Sandwich From Fyre Festival Going Up For Sale As An NFT

(AllHipHop News)
The NFT craze is going bananas and Ja Rule, ever the technopreneur, is right in the thick of it.
In the late 90s and early 2000s, Ja Rule’s Murder Inc. took the world by storm creating the signature sounds for artists like Ashanti, Jennifer Lopez, and more.
But legal troubles found the Queens native up north, as Hip-Hop transitioned from his pop-melody driven hits to less lyric-driven vibes of Soundcloud and Instagram rappers.
What is a fallen star to do?
One way Ja Rule sought to redefine himself was to participate as the celebrity investor/ face of The Fyre Festival, an epic fail of a party that not only put egg on his face but landed him in court again.
Luckily, he was not convicted of any high crimes — despite becoming a laughing stock for hopping into a situation that honestly was too good to be true.
But after graduating from the Harvard business program that has nurtured the business minds of people like Swizz Beatz and Tyra Banks, he has launched his own virtual entertainment platform, Iconn Live, and is venturing into the NFT, non-fungible tokens market.
First, he auctioned off the huge logo art from the Fyre Festival office on the blockchain exchange. Now, he is getting cheeky and collaborating with one of the festival attendees that got yanked out of thousands of dollars.
While festival-goer Trevor DeHaas was promised delicious food, fun, and fellowship, he was given a warm-limp cheese sandwich in a Styrofoam container (with a sorry bunch of lettuce and tomato for the topping or a salad). He tweeted out the picture and it went viral.
“The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival.”
The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd
— Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 28, 2017
The “Without You” rapper and DeHass have partnered to auction the copyright of this infamous tweet out on an NFT with a listing on Ja Rule’s Flipkick website. The item is described as a “meme Cultural touchstone. Cheese sandwich”.
It further states, “From an inauspicious dinner, photographer Trevor DeHaas captured the most iconic image from 2017’s most famous debacle — the Fyre Festival.”
“Two limp white slices on wheat bread lay, like the lifeless body of Icarus, bemoaning the hubris of man. A timeless image of inestimable cultural import sold now as a singular NFT.”