Chelsea Handler: 50 Cent Told Me He’s Supporting Joe Biden

(AllHipHop News)
50 Cent had some liberals upset and some conservatives excited when he publicly backed Donald Trump for president. Was 50 just trolling when he told his followers to vote for the Republican candidate? According to his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler, the answer to that question is yes.
Handler made an appearance on The View yesterday. During the interview, she informed the show’s hosts and the entire nation that she spoke to 50 Cent following their viral political exchange on social media.
Hey f#####! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f#####! Remember? https://t.co/uQsu7DHrRQ
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 21, 2020
“[50 Cent] called me two nights ago. We spoke for about half an hour. I DMed him and said, ‘Can you please call me about this? I don’t want this to be public. I really want to know if you’re serious about supporting Trump,'” said Handler on the ABC daytime program.
The standup comedian continued, “He called me. He wasn’t serious. He was just screwing around on his Twitter. He is supporting Joe Biden. He made that very clear to me, and he said that I was able to tell you girls, and any other press I did, that he is supporting Joe Biden.”
50 Cent did walk back his endorsement of Trump before Handler recalled their phone conversation. On Saturday, he tweeted, “What, another spin. F### Donald Trump, I never liked him. For all I know, he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon.”