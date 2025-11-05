Cher “Having A Blast” With Rapper Boyfriend Despite 40-Year Age Gap

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cher opened up about her relationship with AE Edwards and said she’s “just having a blast” despite their 40-year age gap.

Cher dismissed public judgment and praised her relationship with Alexander “AE” Edwards during a sit-down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, where the music legend promoted her latest business move—a line of gelato.

The 79-year-old icon, who turns 80 next May, didn’t shy away from discussing her three-year romance with the 39-year-old Hip-Hop executive. When asked about their bond, Cher lit up.

“We laugh all the time, you know? I just love him,” she said. “I think he’s beautiful. He’s really talented. He’s one of the most talented persons I’ve ever met.”

Critics have long questioned the couple’s 40-year age difference, but the “Believe” singer made it clear she’s not losing sleep over anyone’s opinion.

“Whatever,” she said bluntly. “They’re not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast.”

Cher also spoke warmly about spending time with Edwards’ six-year-old son, whom he shares with Amber Rose, calling the child “smart, funny” and “a delight.”

“I used to say, ‘God, give me a toddler and a man,’” she added. “Exactly” what she got, she joked.

This isn’t the first time Cher has addressed the age gap. On The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2022, she acknowledged the difference but brushed it off.

“Well, on paper it’s kind of ridiculous,” she said. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous, and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

Cher’s new gelato line was the original reason for the CBS interview, but her relationship with Edwards took center stage, once again proving that the pop legend lives life unapologetically on her own terms.