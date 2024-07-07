Chet Hanks Calls for Love After Racists Hijack “White Boy Summer”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chet Hanks condemns the misappropriation of his “White Boy Summer” phrase by extremist groups, calling for love and inclusivity.

Chet Hanks, son of famed actor Tom Hanks, has forcefully denounced the appropriation of his “White Boy Summer” term by white supremacist groups, which he claims has distorted its original, playful intent.

The rapper, who created the phrase in 2021 after titling a song “White Boy Summer,” says it was intended as a light-hearted celebration of diversity and interracial admiration.

Instead, it has been co-opted into a racially charged slogan.

“White Boy Summer was created to be fun, playful, and a celebration of fly white boys who love beautiful queens of every race,” Hanks, 33, wrote on social media.

He further condemned any use of the phrase to promote hate or violence, stating, “Anything else that it has been twisted into to support any kind of hate or bigotry against any group of people is deplorable and I condemn it.”

The term initially gained traction on social media, with Hanks urging his followers to “tag a REAL Vanilla king.”

Despite his intentions, the phrase was ridiculed online, with critics pointing out its awkward and potentially problematic connotations.

“Someone tell Chet Hanks that we’re already several thousand years into a white boy summer,” one comment read, encapsulating the tongue-in-cheek backlash.

With the catchphrase now tainted by association with extremist groups, Hanks is adamant about reclaiming its intended meaning.

He explained that “White Boy Summer” was designed to mirror Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer,” promoting inclusivity and interracial relationships over divisive rhetoric.

“I hope that we all can spread love to each other and treat each other with kindness and dignity,” he added.