Chet Hanks’ #WhiteBoySummer Could Be Canceled By $1 Million Assault Lawsuit Filed By His African-American Ex-Girlfriend 

Chet Hanks, the son of movie star Tom Hanks, seems to have made quite a name for himself in Hip-Hop … and bust how he doesn’t even have a record out.
Now the culture appropriator is in steep legal trouble for losing his temper with his ex.
Chet Hanks has been problematic for a minute.
Whether we are looking at a few weeks ago, when he took to social media to tell everyone it was about to be a #WhiteboySummer or the viral video of him and his Black girlfriend in a heated fight that seemed to have gotten hectic, Chet has been on everyone’s radar … for the wrong reasons.
Now, he is back in the news.
This time we are talking about the Hollywood socialite because he has been hit with $1 million by said boo, Kiana Parker. Parker claims that Chet physically assaulted her and now he will have to pay up.
The lawsuit, filed in Texas, says that the two of them started dating in March of 2019. They moved in together the next year at the top of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
Kiana Parker breaks down one of the times he was abusive in their relationship.
“Defendant Hanks became aggressive and hostile. As Plaintiff was lying in bed, Defendant Hanks started verbally abusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury, while stating ‘[I] would not disrespect [him], [he] was in control, [he] would not allow what happened with his mom and dad’s relationship to happen to our’ and other things.”
The suit continues by stating that he, “grabbed her with great force, by her right arm causing instant pain, defensively she started to flail. Defendant Hanks refused to release the grip, and as Parker sought to get out of the violent situation, Defendant Hanks pushed her with such force that Parker knocked over tables in the room.”
After they were tussling, he called her a “ghetto black b####” and smashed her phone.
She somehow ran away, but Chet caught her.
Another time she was afraid for her life was right after New Year’s Day 2021. She tried to break up with him on January 6th but he would not agree to go their separate ways.
Instead, he threatened her. A few days later, when she tried to move out of the house, he got angry and pulled a knife on her. It is alleged that Chet charged at her and when she tried to get away, he “grabbed her by the wrist and twisted her arm.”
“Hanks pushed her against the cars while trying to get the phone,” the filing states. “Defendant wrestled and pulled up Parker’s arms in an attempt to get the phone that had recorded his violent outburst.”
Kiana Parker was granted a temporary restraining order by a judge because after the last conflict.
He denies all of the claims. Doesn’t look like a #Whiteboysummer so far.