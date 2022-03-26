Chika Appears Suicidal On IG Post

Prayers up to rapper Chika, as she struggles with mental health on Instagram.

Chika has startled her fans with a post that suggests that she may try taking her own life.

The Grammy-nominated singer/rapper made a lengthy post on Instagram that rang out like a precursor to suicide.

Chika has long wrestled with the rigors of the music industry. Last year, she “retired” from music due to the “mental toll” it took on her. At that time, she also expressed the cruelties of social media. She last released new music in March of 2021.

In the post, she said she is exploring her options.

“i went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because i don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary,” she said, “it looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. it’s just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way. i am tired of myself too.”

Fan and music industry types posted uplifting messages for the 25-year old creative.

Brownstone singer Nicci Gilbert made a touching post.

I don’t know what to say except that I LOVE YOU! I think you’re DOPE AF and you inspire so many artists and creatives. I hope you keep going I hope you know this feeling is temporary. There are people who care and can help you. Please reach out to my friend and advocate @shantidas404 @silencetheshame If there is anything I can promise you it’s that one day when you’ve lived long enough, you will see why it’s so important to FIGHT & LIVE through the most painful times of your life and career. I pray GOD covers you sister and I don’t know you… but I feel you.

Below is the whole statement.

Also, if you feel suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also text HOME to 741741 to reach a volunteer Crisis Counselor.