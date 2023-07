One person asked, “Is that a Psych Ward??? Honestly glad that you finally decided to get help,” while another hypothesized, “U got checked in because u were [cutting] urself.”

Chika has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering kidney failure. According to an Instagram post from the Warner Music Group artist, it marks the second time she’s needed medical attention in the last 30 days.

The 26-year-old shared a handful of photos of herself in a hospital gown on Sunday (July 9) with the caption, “Been in the ICU twice in the past month and it’s so friggin boring that i have resorted to taking prison photos. enjoy. album in a couple- a weekz.” She added, “Before any stupid ass clingons start yapping about karma, I hope you know you’re saying chronically ill people did something to deserve getting sick. shut the f### up.”

Some of her “fans” were quick to offer their own theories. One person asked, “Is that a Psych Ward??? Honestly glad that you finally decided to get help,” while another hypothesized, “U got checked in because u were [cutting] urself.” Another added, “You know people in the icu wouldn’t be able to do this right? You’re in the ward.” That’s when CHIKA hopped in and argued, “You know you can spend 3 days in ICU and then get moved to the regular floor right? d######.” She also revealed, “please shut the f### up, i had kidney failure.”

Chika has been honest about her mental health and medical issues over the years. In March 2022, she admitted she was struggling with suicidal thoughts and was close to following through. Taking to Instagram, Chika confessed, “I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because i don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary. it looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. it’s just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way. i am tired of myself too.”

The Alabama native has also run into trouble on social media. Last month, she was forced to issue an apology to her Twitter followers after a dramatic red-eye flight. As she explained, she was peacefully asleep in first-class when she was suddenly awakened by allegedly screaming children.

“The lady next to me who thought it would be a good idea to buy yourself and your twin infants first class seats on a red eye flight, who just woke me up by bringing your screaming bastard to OUR seats to soothe her, I just bought $34 wifi at 4am to call you a stupid b####,” she wrote. “P.S. I hate you and hope you get a paper cut between each finger tomorrow, you senseless w####. Like are you literally mentally delayed? What makes you think a 1 y/o will shut their b#### ass up on a 7 hour flight that takes off at ONE F###### AYE EM. You ALREADY had them up past bedtime. Idc the circumstance. Take yo ass to economy at LEAST.”

She ultimately wrote a statement to Twitter, saying, “Posting because I think it’s important & because I understand that people who actually do want to support me were also offended by my inflammatory thread yesterday. I’m sorry cuz it was triggering/infuriating to many. I just don’t like being seen as someone I’m not.”