Chika Reacts To Catching Heat Online For Shading Selena Gomez

(AllHipHop News)
Chika is known to be very opinionated on her social media accounts. One of her recently presented thoughts about Selena Gomez led to fans of the Pop singer filling up the Grammy-nominated rapper’s mentions with hate-tweets.
The stan backlash on Twitter apparently began after one user asked Chika what is her favorite thing about Selena Gomez. Chika quote-tweeted the person’s question and then responded, “Beautiful gowns.”
beautiful gowns https://t.co/8iRnrcBQ3T
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021
That seemingly harmless answer was actually a reference to a viral moment from Aretha Franklin’s career. The late R&B legend was once asked to share her views on a list of modern-day female performers.
Franklin praised the talents of other “divas” like Adele, Alicia Keys, and Whitney Houston. However, her response about Taylor Swift was viewed by some as a polite way to throw shade at the Pennsylvania native.
“Great gowns, beautiful gowns” was all the Queen of Soul had to say about Swift. That response has since become an internet meme as a way to jokingly criticize an artist that is perceived as not having strong vocal abilities.
Selena Gomez’s Twitter followers picked up on Chika’s tweet and started slamming the Once Upon a Time EP creator. Chika’s reactions to the online heat suggested she was taking the backlash in stride.
“I deadass can’t even be mad at the stans. Go up for your queen. I coulda kept my compliment to myself [for real, for real] [face with tears of joy emoji]. I respect it,” tweeted Chika. “Internet teenagers think that fun shade means you dislike someone [in real life]. Chile, I don’t know ha. Some s### is just objectively funny.”
The Warner Records signee later added, “Even tho her fans wylin, I’m not gonna actually say anything mean about the girl (and ask that my fans don’t either). The joke isn’t to be cruel. This was a fun kiki with the girls. Stan culture is part of the sport. Have at it!”
i just be high 😂
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021
those who dislike gowns have found this tweet. https://t.co/ZwY0jaXllu
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021
when you accidentally call yourself pathetic https://t.co/2HywtTWhVc
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021
they’re not black, i’m 100% sure they don’t understand the reference. https://t.co/PfaognB031
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021
i deadass can’t even be mad at the stans. go up for your queen. i coulda kept my compliment to myself frfr. 😂 i respect it. pic.twitter.com/eUIWcNSk0v
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021
anyways. great gowns.
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021
internet teenagers think that fun shade means you dislike someone irl. chile, i don’t know ha. some s### is just objectively funny. 😂
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021
even tho her fans wylin, i’m not gonna *actually* say anything mean about the girl (and ask that my fans don’t either)
the joke isn’t to be cruel. this was a fun kiki with the girls.
stan culture is part of the sport. have at it!
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021
WHAT BRIDGE https://t.co/Dh1LgpXJd6
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021
Jesus pic.twitter.com/aYotepDaej
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021
billy badass, everyone. 😂 https://t.co/doUq3Zg9Qb pic.twitter.com/uaJ40sj7hN
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021
Lmao naw, this one’s on me. 🥴😂 Worth it though. https://t.co/EiiwswJwj1
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021
Ah, yes. A tweet from when I was 14 is why you’re upset. Aren’t y’all like 14 saying dumb s### on the internet, like… as we speak? https://t.co/XlGgHkPL4s
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021
(part of the reason for the fun shade)
but she “apologized” last year, so i kept it cute. https://t.co/rThb1CBn79
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) March 21, 2021